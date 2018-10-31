Another election year in the Land of Lincoln, the state of Illinois.
Last election I spoke with several of the candidates running for office in our great state that would go on to win their offices, even though I disagreed with their vague conservative statements and views to save our state from the corrupt politicians and budgeting our programs.
Whenever I posed the question of how they were going to accomplish their grand views of budgeting for our state, they would, like a great matador, wave their magic cape and sidestep the pointed question.
One answered me back about women's health programs, telling me that a woman had no choice, no need for support, and no cares even in the case of rape; she needed to carry the pregnancy through. Dumbfounded, I queried what if it this happened to his daughter. He responded that he didn't have any daughters, only sons.
Well, you have failed my daughters, conservative friends. You have put us deeper in debt by refusing to pay bills, bullied your way across our state, ignored our children, elderly, poor, working class and, most of all, our honored veterans by cutting programs, including mental health and health care, and allowed insurances to charge higher co-pays. You have allowed our infrastructure to decay.
For all of these catastrophic failures, I implore everyone to get out and VOTE this election.
Vote Democratic!
Darrell Thompson,
Sherrard