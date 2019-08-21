I am a registered nurse who has spent countless hours in my career dealing (fighting) with insurance companies on behalf of patients.
I can recall one patient needing a BRCA1 gene breast cancer test because her mother, grandmother and maternal aunt all died of breast cancer. By Blue Cross Blue Shield's own criteria it should have been covered. BCBS denied the claim. Several phone calls later, I shamed a representative into covering it.
Not all patients are this lucky. Providers and insurance companies fix ridiculously high payment rates and bill each component of care separately to maximize profit.
While there are four versions of a "surprise billing" act before Congress, we only need one to go into effect to help protect us.
The coalition "Out of the middle" comprises thousands of physicians across the country who want patient protection from surprise medical bills.
Google "Out of the middle," then contact your congressman/woman asking them to support this bipartisan legislation to end surprise medical billing.
Betty Murphy,
Orion