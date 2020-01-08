Letter: Concern or hypocrisy

In the column by John M. Crisp, on Thursday, Dec. 26, expressing concern for the "fragility of our republic", he wrote about President Trump's: " ... disregard for the principles that prevent us from becoming an autocracy, but none illustrates it better than his refusal to provide during the impeachment inquiry any documents or witnesses that might either incriminate or exculpate him."

Your Concern, Outrage, Bias and Hypocrisy (COBH) is astounding. Where was your COBH when Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler refused to allow any witnesses requested by Republican members of the committee? Where was your COBH when they refused to let Republicans ask certain questions of the witnesses? Where was your COBH when they prevented witnesses from answering questions that the Democrats didn't want answered?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems your concern is really about how well the president is doing his job, the probability of his re-election, and the likelihood that the Democrats will also lose control of the House of Representatives.

Bob Mays

Geneseo

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0