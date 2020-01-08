Letter: Concern or hypocrisy

In the column by John M. Crisp, on Thursday, Dec. 26, expressing concern for the "fragility of our republic", he wrote about President Trump's: " ... disregard for the principles that prevent us from becoming an autocracy, but none illustrates it better than his refusal to provide during the impeachment inquiry any documents or witnesses that might either incriminate or exculpate him."
Your Concern, Outrage, Bias and Hypocrisy (COBH) is astounding. Where was your COBH when Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler refused to allow any witnesses requested by Republican members of the committee? Where was your COBH when they refused to let Republicans ask certain questions of the witnesses? Where was your COBH when they prevented witnesses from answering questions that the Democrats didn't want answered?
You have free articles remaining.
It seems your concern is really about how well the president is doing his job, the probability of his re-election, and the likelihood that the Democrats will also lose control of the House of Representatives.
Bob Mays
Geneseo