 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Close borders and stop government giveaways

  • 0

Racism has no place in America. People have been calling each other derogatory names forever. “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” does not apply anymore.

If someone calls a minority a name, it’s called a racist slur, but if a minority calls someone a name, it’s called freedom of speech. It can’t be both ways. If you are called a name, ignore it. America will be better served.

The talk is there is not enough minority coaches or managers in sports. If you look at the statistics in football and basketball, 85% are minorities because they are the best at what they do. To be fair, owners and college heads should be able to pick to run their teams who they think is best at what they do, regardless of race.

I love my country and feel we need to close our borders and stop all the government giveaways. According to the Dispatch, the last count of unfilled jobs was 11.5 million. Put people back to work and let them earn a living, like it used to be. Stop all the hate in politics and race, as it has no place in America.

People are also reading…

The following quotations sum up my thoughts:

"The future ain’t what is used to be.” - Yogi Berra

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” - John F. Kennedy

Unfortunately, that, my friends, is not what is happening now.

Donald Griffin

Moline

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What did you think would happen?

Letter: What did you think would happen?

Everyone could have seen this Republican train wreck coming if they had paid attention and kept an open mind. What did you expect when evangelical Christians got in bed with the NRA, tax cutting deregulators and closet racist/white supremacists.

Letter: Pass laws in Iowa that ban assault weapons

For much of our nation’s history, disease was the leading cause of death for American children ages 1–18. By the 1960s, motor-vehicle crashes became the leading cause of death. But in 2020, gun violence became the leading cause. In 2021, 3,597 American children died by gunfire – either from homicide, suicide, or accident.

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Letter: Who's to blame for Jan. 6?

Now that the Jan. 6th committee has finished blaming Trump for the riot. Who is to blame for not having more support for the capital police? And some of them being poorly equipped officers. What I have read on twitter it falls on the speaker of the house, Nancy Pelosi. Was the committee impaneled to get Trump? A Democratic Party deal. And not find out all the truth? Who did not get the needed support for Capital Police?

Letter: Consider where we place our values

Letter: Consider where we place our values

Wouldn’t it be nice if the same amount of generosity and attention would be paid to the teacher in Virginia shot and seriously injured by the 6-year-old student as has been given to the athlete Damar Hamlin. Maybe some reflection on where we place our values and priorities?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News