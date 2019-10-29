Based on recent op-eds and letters to the editor, it seems many people still don’t accept the scientific evidence on climate change.
Besides 97% of the scientists worldwide, there is the Department of Defense, which has called climate change a significant threat to our national security (Report on Effects of a Changing Climate to the DOD, January, 2019).
There is also the Department of Agriculture, which wrote two reports on climate change with recommendations to farmers and forestry services (USDA, Economic Research Service). NASA and NOAA have offered the Climate Data Initiative, the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit, and the 2017 National Climate Assessment.
Other organizations that agree include the American Medical Association, the American Meteorological Society, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, the United Nations, the National Research Council, and more. You can also read about it in National Geographic and Audubon magazines.
You have free articles remaining.
The last report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recommended even more intensive goals than the Paris Climate Accord, with reductions in carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2045.
That means that any remaining emissions would need to be balanced by removing CO2 from the air. This can be accomplished if we begin now.
Lori O’Dell McCollum,
Rock Island