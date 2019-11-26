In 1889 Jules Verne published "The Purchase of the North Pole." It was a story about the Baltimore Gun Club members who planned to melt the polar ice cap and turn it into a tourist attraction and mine the minerals there. It was a fictional idea, but now global warming/climate change is real and the polar ice caps are melting.
Global warming occurs when sunlight reflects off the earth but can’t escape from the atmosphere because greenhouse gases are trapping it, causing increased warming.
There are two approaches to solving the problem. The first approach controls the greenhouse gases by limiting how much escapes into the atmosphere and then removing them by planting trees or scrubbing the gases from the atmosphere.
The second approach controls the amount of sunlight entering the atmosphere by using solar shields, or chemicals, to reflect, refract, or filter it.
Imagine if we could put several small solar shields into geosynchronous orbits. Could we cool down selected areas like the air in hurricanes, the waters around hurricanes, the area around forest fires, the air temperature in large cities, or decreasing the evaporation of fresh water lakes? Could we save people’s lives, energy, and water usage using this approach?
There is no simple solution. Scrubbers, carbon capture, and the earth’s carbon cycle can reduce the CO2 after an excess exists. Limiting the amount of sunlight hitting the earth limits warming. These approaches and good governmental decisions will be required to limit excess CO2, and the effects of global warming.
Ray Brown
Moline