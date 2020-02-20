Letter: Claims and facts

Recently, a gentleman from Fenton wrote a letter to the editor titled, "We know the story," which was printed in this newspaper. The letter was fraught with so much disinformation and misleading comments, that I felt I needed to respond. The writer made many erroneous claims that needed to be addressed. Following are several of those claims, which were easy to debunk.

Claim #1: The House declined to subpoena witnesses. Fact: Dozens of subpoenas were issued for documents and testimony. President Trump stonewalled these subpoenas.

Claim #2: The president was not allowed representation or allowed to call witnesses. Fact: In the House Judiciary Committee hearings, Trump and his lawyers were invited to participate but declined to do so. In both the Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee hearings, witnesses from the Republican minority testified.

Claim #3: The House Intelligence Committee conducted hearings in secret. Fact: The House Intelligence Committee hearings included both Republican and Democratic members. Each member from both parties were allowed equal time to ask questions.