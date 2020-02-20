Letter: Claims and facts

Recently, a gentleman from Fenton wrote a letter to the editor titled, "We know the story," which was printed in this newspaper. The letter was fraught with so much disinformation and misleading comments, that I felt I needed to respond. The writer made many erroneous claims that needed to be addressed. Following are several of those claims, which were easy to debunk.
Claim #1: The House declined to subpoena witnesses. Fact: Dozens of subpoenas were issued for documents and testimony. President Trump stonewalled these subpoenas.
Claim #2: The president was not allowed representation or allowed to call witnesses. Fact: In the House Judiciary Committee hearings, Trump and his lawyers were invited to participate but declined to do so. In both the Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee hearings, witnesses from the Republican minority testified.
Claim #3: The House Intelligence Committee conducted hearings in secret. Fact: The House Intelligence Committee hearings included both Republican and Democratic members. Each member from both parties were allowed equal time to ask questions.
Claim #4: Representative Adam Schiff only released testimony that supported impeachment and withheld testimony that helped President Trump, and that Schiff’s office coached the whistleblower. Fact: There are no supportable facts in evidence that this occurred. This is nothing more than a false innuendo.
There were other misleading statements regarding the telephone call and the whistleblower. It would have behooved the gentleman from Fenton to have read the Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 and the Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report before regurgitating the party line.
Jennifer Reed
Coal Valley