“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” -- Declaration of Independence
A reporter once asked Albert Einstein, “What is the most important question in the world?”
Einstein answered, “Do you want a peaceful, happy, abundant world in which to live or do you want a foreboding, fearful and scarce world?”
The reporter, somewhat puzzled by the response, asked, “Why is this the most important question?”
“Because whatever you choose,” Einstein said, “you will create.”
The question Einstein posed is a pivotal question for our nation today. The 2020 presidential campaign makes this question more important than policy issues.
Each of us chooses the world we want by our actions.
Do we choose the collectivized hatred stoked by Donald Trump’s racial rhetoric and support for white nationalism that destabilizes the soul of our nation? Racism and white nationalism are twin evils that result in a foreboding, fearful world of scarcity.
Or do we choose a peaceful, happy, abundant world? That choice embraces love and compassion as necessities for its existence.
What world do you want? The choice is yours.
Mary Orr,
Davenport