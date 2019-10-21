One experiment is worth a thousand theories. In 1901 Knut Angstrom performed an experiment that showed that only a small part of earth’s heat was absorbed by CO2 and once it was absorbed adding more CO2 would not make any difference.
There has never been an experiment showing the opposite. Modern climate scientists rely on unverifiable computer models and it is impossible to predict the climate even next year.
CO2 is pretty harmless stuff. It’s in our beer and soft drinks and we exhale it all the time. How can this harmless one-ten-thousandth part of our atmosphere cause the dramatic effects of climate change? Kinnick football stadium in Iowa City has about a 70,000 seating capacity. Just seven of those seats would represent the CO2 in the atmosphere put there by human activity.
If there is human-caused global warming, then I suspect it is more likely caused by toxic molecules that chemists have made that don’t belong here on the earth. Molecules with a carbon-chlorine bond are rare in nature; but chemists create them to make things like refrigerants and herbicides.
All are known or suspected of causing cancer. If they can reach the stratosphere, they destroy the ozone shield around the earth that protects us from the high energy ultraviolet rays of the sun.
When these high energy rays get through the ozone shield they heat up the ocean,and this is exactly what we have been experiencing over the past several decades.
Steve Virnig,
chemist,
East Moline