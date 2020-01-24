Letter: Check the record

This is in response to the Jan. 22 article about busing in Coal Valley. Rachel Savage and Sangeetha Rayapati are misinformed abut the history of busing in the Valley. We lived there from June 1970 to October 1986. Our two oldest children went to Wilson Junior High and Moline High schools. They were bused. So I know for sure there was busing for Coal Valley from 1970 to 1977.

I believe that there may have been busing until 1980, but am not sure about that. So they need to check the records and be honest. Our two youngest children walked to school there. They went to South School on Highway 150, now the packing company. There was a crossing guard at the highway so crossing 150 wasn't a problem. I sincerely hope that they check the record and if it is incorrect, they correct it.