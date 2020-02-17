Letter: Check the facts

"I pledge to American families: We will always protect patients with pre-existing conditions — that is a guarantee. And we will always protect your Medicare and your Social Security." That was one of the many boasts made by President Trump in his State of the Union address. It is an example of how Trump claims credit for a popular benefit, while actually working to undermine or eliminate that benefit.

Preventing insurance companies from denying coverage to patients with pre-existing conditions is one of the most popular benefits of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). But Republican-controlled Congresses have tried to repeal the ACA ever since it was adopted in 2010, without offering a replacement. And even as Trump spoke, his administration was supporting a court challenge that would repeal the ACA — including its protection for pre-existing conditions.

As for his promise to protect our Medicare and Social Security, the president’s proposed budget includes cuts to both programs "in order to reduce the deficit," a deficit that is being increased to pay for his tax cuts for the wealthy.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our president is well known for making false or misleading statements (16,241 documented by fact checkers as of Jan. 20). So before you take his word for something, check what he is actually doing. Actions speak louder than words.