Recently, Charles Barkley on talk radio said that Democrats only talk to black Americans when they want their votes. That reminds me of what Glen Evans has been saying for years.
Glen is a candidate for the Illinois 72nd District state representative position now held by Mike Halpin for the past two years. Halpin has been Speaker Mike Madigan's puppet.
A Rock Island native, Evans is a minister and community activist. Citizens come to Glen when they need help. He's not paid to offer assistance, he just does it.
Barkley believes that more black people should be voting Republican because the Democrats only use black people for votes.
He goes on to say that Democrats need to be held accountable for the black votes they get. Once elected, they disappear for two to four years. Case in point, Barack Obama's presidency. He could have done a lot to bring us together as "one nation" or, at the very least, got a handle on the Chicagoland area, but chose not to.
In Rock Island County, Cheri Bustos and most of the county officials call a meeting at the Martin Luther King Center about two or three months ahead of a general election to guarantee the black vote.
The partisan system of Rock Island County isn't working for anyone. We don't want to pay for the removal of a courthouse, a failing nursing home or higher taxes. Black voters are paying attention. We will remember in 2020.
Marian Stallings,
Rock Island