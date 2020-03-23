Letter: Change for the climate

I believe there is too much concrete evidence not to acknowledge climate change.

Those much wiser than I who are experts in this field state if we do not make changes to address climate change immediately, it may be too late to reverse its devastating effects.

Even if you don't agree with the experts, wouldn't it be prudent to initiate precautionary measures? Many are simple: drive less, carpool, consolidate your trips, walk, ride a bicycle, compost, recycle, plant trees, set your thermostat lower in the winter and higher in the summer, use solar, wind or geothermal energy, purchase an electric car.

If all incorporated a few of these, we would enact positive environmental change.

Where is the opposition? Companies and corporations who are major polluters, and those whose bottom lines would be compromised. These companies have the capital to innovate, but choose not to as long as they are not mandated to change. Arrogance, eventually rendering the world a hot, sterile environment for our children and grandchildren.

The evidence is too obvious to ignore: flooding from torrential rain and snow, more intense tornadoes, hurricanes, typhoons, earthquakes, drought, record heat and the melting of polar ice caps.