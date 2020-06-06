Letter: Chambers need to help all

The coronavirus pandemic, like seemingly everything else in our society, seems to be much more damaging to vulnerable populations and those who work in low-paying jobs. Also, as always seems to be the case, this disproportionally impacts the lives of our minority populations. The United States Chamber of Commerce is pushing for Congress to pass legislation that grants immunity to the business community from lawsuits related to the coronavirus. This is being pushed despite the Chamber's own survey of small-business owners that showed that less than 10% of business owners made immunity a priority. This is not only terribly unfair to workers, but does nothing to calm the public’s fears about companies operating safely. While the Chamber does some good things in our communities, it seems that so many of the policies that they push like this and the ridiculously aggressive opposition from our local Quad Cities Chamber to a higher minimum wage do nothing to help the lowest earners in our society. Please contact your local members of Congress and make sure that they let Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell know that immunity from coronavirus lawsuits for not protecting workers and consumers will not be tolerated. Meanwhile, locally we need to ensure that the Chamber promotes policy that benefits all of us, not just large corporations.