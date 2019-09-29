In the words of Mother Teresa, “None of us ever do great things. But we can all do small things, with great love, and together we can do something wonderful.”
The Quad-Cities is an amazingly generous community! Last Sunday at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, we celebrated that spirit of generosity at our first-ever Butterworth Legacy Awards for Community Service
We had the opportunity to thank representatives of 62 Quad-Cities organizations that have been meeting in our sites for over 20 years to do their own important work.
These groups address a variety of community needs. They raise money for scholarships, create music and art of all kinds, encourage appreciation of multiple cultures and religions, support lifelong learning, and otherwise make the Quad-Cities a great place to live.
One attendee shared that seeing all these groups gathered in one place, reassured and inspired her that there are many people doing small things with great love, just as her group does.
Katherine Deere Butterworth, our founder, would have been proud to see her vision and legacy of supporting service, culture and education in the Quad-Cities still alive and well in 2019.
We invite any non-profit or educational group looking for space to go to butterworthcenter.com to learn more about our free gathering spaces.
We’re already looking forward to next year when we’ll again celebrate the “something wonderful” a community creates by all working together.
Stacy Klingler,
executive director
Butterworth Center
& Deere-Wiman House