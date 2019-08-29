The article about CeeLo Green is a bridge too far ("Quad-Cities residents call for boycott of CeeLo Green concert Friday at Rust Belt," Tuesday Dispatch-Argus-QCOnline.com).
This new development in America where somebody decides they’re the moral arbiter of who is and isn’t acceptable in society, is not a good look for anybody.
The man has maintained his innocence and is allowed to continue pursuing his profession of choice. If you don’t want to go to the concert, that is your right and perfectly acceptable. However, that doesn’t mean you have any right to tell other people what is acceptable for them to do in their free time.
Standing for what you believe in is an honorable thing to do. Just stop thinking that you stand for the rest of us.
Kevin Becht,
Moline