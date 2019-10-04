I'm about through watching the TV soap opera between the politicians. It is just too nasty.
Right now it is all about impeaching President Donald Trump, and who knows what any of them have done?
He was a hated man before he ever stepped foot into the White House. And he is well aware of this. America is hanging on thin threads with all the hate going on. It has taken over.
It is in the hearts of so many. It is in the streets, the homes; there isn't any place it can't go. People are responsible for their own actions, and perfect they are not.
These politicians are paid big money. I wish I had the money they are being paid. I would just take it and donate to the care of the animals. It would be more worthwhile.
Trump could leave office this very day and another soap opera would start. That's politics for you.
Shirley Barrett,
Rock Island