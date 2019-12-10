Letter: Call it trickle down

I understand the property tax increase because you have to cover the people who are leaving the county. When people with kids in school leave, that will mean lower enrollment. That, in turn, will lower class size. Maybe they can consolidate classes into one. That way you can cut staff and, down the road, have an empty school. As if we don't have enough empty buildings already.
By the way, who has been paying for the two-block square lot on 11th Street in Rock Island for the past two years? What a shame when you look at all the revenue they are losing.
Oh well, there is next year if anyone is left on the Illinois side.
Ron Newberry
Milan