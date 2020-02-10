Letter: Bustos out of touch

I found Sarah Hayden’s 700-word article Jan. 20 about Rep. Cheri Bustos a convincing expose of not only how far out of touch Bustos is with the voters, but with reality. My complete 800-word rebuttal can be found on my blog page at electfawell.org.

First, I’ll not belabor Bustos' distaste for the partisan circus against President Trump that both she and her fellow Democrats have unleashed into a sharply divided America. Who would want to take responsibility for such irresponsibility?

Second, Bustos doesn’t serve the people because she’s too busy representing her party. After eight years in office, she still doesn’t hold a leadership post in a congressional committee where she can really do her constituents any good. But she does serve her party as DCCC chair, and no one can serve two masters.

Now on the Appropriations Committee, she wants to know what the communities in the district need; but after 8 years, shouldn’t she already know?

Today, her farming plan includes the Rural Green Partnership, climate change legislation, greater conservation methods and a pipeline to scavenge CO2, all party mantras that have nothing to do with serving the people of the 17th district.

