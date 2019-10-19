I want to congratulate Rep. Mike Halpin for his Tuesday letter praising Lane Evans’ legacy ("Why Evans’ legacy still matters today").
It is so very noteworthy that with our current representative’s blue-doggism, she speaks with a markedly different voice.
Her high ratings from the National Rifle Association and from the giant, corporate agribusiness interests -- the Farm Bureau -- speak for themselves.
We have been fortunate in our congressional district that Rep. Cheri Bustos continues to have weak Republican competition for her position. I am happy that she has obtained a very powerful position of leadership in the House of Representatives. But because of that, it is more important than ever for us to monitor her statements and her voting record.
From time to time, we may need to continue to remind her which party she does, in fact, represent. With Lane Evans, we were never in doubt.
David Coe,
Moline