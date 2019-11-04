Fair housing is more than a list of dos, don’ts, and rights and penalties. As stewards of the right to own, use and transfer private property, fair housing protects our livelihood and business as Realtors and depends on a free, open market that embraces equal opportunity.
Realtors recognize the significance of the Fair Housing Act and reconfirm their commitment to upholding fair housing laws, in their search for real property or the sale or leasing for their clients.
Last year in 2018, the National Association of Realtors celebrated the 50- year anniversary of the Fair Housing Act.
During the commemoration, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos spoke to many on why it is so important to uphold these laws.
In a letter submitted to HUD, Bustos and her colleagues urged the department to reconsider their interpretation of the disparate impact standard, which has served as a key tool to address structural inequalities in housing and lending markets. The new rule proposed by HUD would weaken the standard and undermine the Fair Housing Act.
“The recent action to change the disparate impact rule leaves Illinoisans across the state vulnerable to discriminatory practices and undercuts years of progress made by the Fair Housing Act,” Bustos said.
I, along with the Realtor community, favor the positive efforts of Bustos. She is a champion for all and stands up for the right things to help keep Fair Housing FAIR and EQUAL. Bustos means what she says and does what she means.
David Levin,
Rock Island