Bullet-proof backpacks go to school? So it has now come down to this, I guess. And we call ourselves a "civilized society," when our kids fear for their very lives in going to school?
Whoever visualized school kids wearing bullet-proof backpacks?
Traditionally, of course, the primary purpose of schools was to educate our youth. Tragically, today our primary focus is to try to keep them alive. Are our schools becoming the modern-day version of the OK corral? We survive by out-shooting the enemy?
Horribly, the NRA might be correct on this point. Is the solution to outgun the bad guys who enter our schools with assault rifles? I fervently pray that this is not our new normal. Somehow we must change our culture where teachers rule again --- not the gunmen intent on slaughtering our kids.
Perhaps a grassroots anti-violence movement is long overdue.
May we please form such a movement and save our children? The gun itself is not at fault. Neither is the deranged person. It is when these forces join together that tragedy happens again and again and again.
With God’s help, may we please move forward with our kids well-being in mind?
Rick Sundin,
Davenport