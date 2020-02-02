Letter: Bring the money home

All the presidential candidates visiting Davenport have some great ideas for improvements; of course, the catch is how to pay for them.
Meanwhile, the United States government is spending millions of dollars overseas in countries that display resentment towards the U.S., specifically Iraq and Afghanistan.
So, will any of these candidates commit to cut the foreign waste and bring the money home where it rightfully belongs — in places like right here in Davenport?
Bob Olness
Davenport