Letter: Both parties share blame

In one of his latest opinion essays, John Donald O’Shea writes about how we should live our lives and speaks about how the ends do not justify the means. On that point I agree with him. However, in his summary, he states, "If a political party is willing to lie, and to falsely destroy reputations to achieve its political ends, how can anybody trust them?"

I recognize that he did not specifically point a finger at the Democratic Party, but having read many of his opinions over the years, I have no doubt to which party he was referring.

Both parties have been fast and loose with the facts in recent, and not so recent, times to advance their agendas. Why not paint the Republican Party with the same broad brush?

O’Shea also writes that libel, slander and character assassination have become an everyday "means" choice. Although name calling does not rise to the level of libel or slander, it is character assassination. In no way does it advance civil discourse when you refer to your political opponents as "crooked" and "sleepy" or "lying".

In the good old days, even though a tongue was planted firmly in the cheek, opponents were "esteemed" and "distinguished". So no, the ends do not justify the means, but this rule applies to all of us, not just those with whom you disagree.