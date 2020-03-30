Letter: Board shows contempt

Scott County Supervisors demonstrated the Board’s usual contempt for open government last week passing a nearly $100 million budget without a single word of public input — proving once again, working people cannot attend public hearings at 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Chairman Tony Knobbe, Vice-chairman Ken Beck and Supervisor John Maxwell voted down earlier motions to make public meeting times convenient for the public.

The Board then went on to further frustrate citizen engagement. Since the Iowa Constitution does not permit delay, our next election will go forward on June 2, public health crisis or not. This will adversely affect voting rights for older taxpayers, people with underlying health issues and their caregivers, perhaps 20% of voters.

In response, Auditor Roxanna Moritz proposed a prudent, modest program to promote "vote-by-mail" options and reduce the public health dangers of over-crowded and understaffed polls. The cost? Moritz requested authorization for an additional $0.13 per voter. Beck, Knobbe and Maxwell voted "no."

Surely, our most vulnerable and "greatest generation" voters deserve to vote safely and conveniently. And such a modest expense is not a sufficient reason to limit voter access to the ballot, ever.