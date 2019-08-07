What a great race! I have been traveling to the Quad-Cities since the 1980s to visit family and run Quad-City Times Bix 7. It is so well organized and the community support is amazing! I train with music and never run without it. There are so many bands and great music playing that I have no need to bring my own.
I am always grateful for the misters on hot days and the frequent water stops! I am especially thankful for the family that hands out baggies of ice! What a great idea!
And who doesn’t love the post-race party! A huge variety of food and beverage. And my favorite: Beer!
Bix 7 is always a great experience! Until next year!
Ruth Floyd
Urbana, Ill.