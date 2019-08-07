{{featured_button_text}}

What a great race! I have been traveling to the Quad-Cities since the 1980s to visit family and run Quad-City Times Bix 7. It is so well organized and the community support is amazing! I train with music and never run without it. There are so many bands and great music playing that I have no need to bring my own.

I am always grateful for the misters on hot days and the frequent water stops! I am especially thankful for the family that hands out baggies of ice! What a great idea!

And who doesn’t love the post-race party! A huge variety of food and beverage. And my favorite: Beer!

Bix 7 is always a great experience! Until next year!

Ruth Floyd

Urbana, Ill.

