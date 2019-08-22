Parents, grandparents, you may be surprised that the Illinois Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has mandated that male high school students who say they identify as female, or female students who say they identify as male have full rights and access to the restrooms, locker and shower rooms of the gender they wish they were.
That means biological males in female restrooms, locker rooms and showers, and biological females in male facilities.
It was decided July 15, as detailed in IHRC Charge No. 2016CP2172, ALS No. 17-006. It was not available for full view on their website. However, through a Freedom of Information Act request, it can be seen here: https://illinoisfamily.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/17-0067-Yates_Redacted.pdf
This is a very serious ruling, based on science-denying and twisted logic, with extremely deep and far-reaching ramifications. Nowhere in the ruling does the commission refer to or consider the petitioner's biological sex.
Biological sex has for thousands of years been the basis for social order in modesty and privacy issues. Very easy to understand, properly protective, and supported by law. However, the IHRC, consisting of three governor-appointed commissioners, has cast all that aside and installed the above.
Parents, grandparents, another surprise! On Aug. 9, J.B. Pritzkger signed HB0246 stating effective, July 1, 2020, "In public schools only, the teaching of history shall include a study of the roles and contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the history of this country and this state."
Speak up, Illinoisans! The state does not own your children! Tell the Democrats to reverse these laws!
Donald Johnston,
Orion