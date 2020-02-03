Letter: Bill hurts the deaf community

Once again, Iowa Sen. Roby Smith is gleefully trying to take rights away from Iowans. On Jan. 28, he proposed a bill (SSB 3088) that would eliminate the license requirement for sign language interpreters in Iowa.

Without regulation or oversight on the professionals who facilitate communication for our most vulnerable citizens, these people will lose their rights. Mistakes made by unqualified interpreters can cause legal and financial problems, serious harm or even death. You can't claim to be "pro-life" and then propose a bill that will harm people.

Republicans are attempting to balance their budget on the backs of the people that need protection the most, and Smith is leading the charge.

This bill should never have made it to proposal stage. I demand it be stopped. Contact Sen. Smith today and tell him the deaf community deserves better.

Debra Zupke

Bettendorf

