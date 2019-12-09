Letter: Biden not worthy

Parents facing jail time for being willing to do whatever possible for their young men and women to get into the college of their choice was all over the media, but nothing about Elizabeth Warren's serious problem telling the truth when she lied about claiming Native American heritage. And now she's a top Democratic contender for president.

Joe Biden's another top contender for the Democrats. If he goes off script and is not reading word for word from a teleprompter no one is quite sure what type of nonsense will be coming out of his mouth. He confessed or bragged about getting a Ukraine prosecutor fired, threatening to withhold military aid. That prosecutor claimed that he was told to back off an investigation into a company that had Biden’s son on its board. The media refuses to cover this because he just confessed to violating the Hatch Act. Give him time, with the election a year way, he'll probably brag about the billions from China and Iraq too.

Democrats have been planning on removing Trump from office before he was even sworn in. Now they’re saying Trump asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens, which wasn’t even necessary because Biden bragged about getting the prosecutor fired. What better evidence could we ask for proving Biden's unworthiness for the presidency?

Don Erbst Sr.

Davenport

