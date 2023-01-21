 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter:Biden a hypocrite on classified documents

  • 0
Letters logo

About a month ago "60 Minutes" interviewed President Joe Biden about the "documents scandal" on the plate of his predecessor. Asked about a "leaked: (staged) photo of documents scattered across the floor, the president opined "I can't understand how someone could be so careless with government material." Karma is a strange thing and since then a number of document stashes in the hands of President Biden (some dating back to his days as vice president), have come to light.

In the case of Donald Trump, the documents were locked up in a site previously inspected by the federal government. In the case of Joe Biden, the documents were found in a no-longer used office, his garage and one or two other locations. The garage conjures up all sorts of images, cardboard boxes next to the lawn mower, documents mixed in with service records in the glove box of the corvette...

I wonder if "60 Minutes" plans to interview Donald Trump to get his opinion of the new developments. I'm not holding my breath...

People are also reading…

William Bloom

LeClaire

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Freedom Caucus improve House rules

Letter: Freedom Caucus improve House rules

The House leadership sets the rules for House business and procedure. The party in power sets the rules. It's up to the people to choose which party they wish to take power. It's up to the party in power to communicate their policies to the base and convince voters that their way is the best way.

Letter: Voucher bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing

Letter: Voucher bill is a wolf in sheep's clothing

The voucher bill will undermine quality education in Iowa to an extreme degree. As a retired teacher, university instructor, supervisor and home-school supervisor, I am quite familiar with the Iowa education system.

Letter: Reject ill-conceived plan for alternative dwelling units

Letter: Reject ill-conceived plan for alternative dwelling units

At a December Public Hearing attended by many concerned Moline residents, the sensible members of Moline’s Plan Commission voted against an “Alternative Dwelling Unit” ordinance backed by the mayor and several Aldermen. The main objection is that if passed, this ordinance will allow your neighbors to build “ADUs” in their back or side yard and rent them out to anyone. No longer will your single-family neighborhood be a single-family neighborhood. This isn’t what homeowners had in mind when they bought a home in Moline.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News