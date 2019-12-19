Letter: Beware of puppy mills

Don't buy a puppy until you do your research.

Maybe your children want a puppy for Christmas. They read an ad in the paper or they saw that beautiful puppy at the pet store. But where does that puppy come from?

You call the number in the paper, and somebody wants to meet you in a parking lot and they want cash. Hang up! That puppy is probably from a puppy mill. A reputable breeder will let you come to the kennel and meet the mother and father. You should insist on this.

If the pet store will not let you know who the breeder is, then it's probably from a puppy mill.

You can go to BailingOutBenji.com and research where the pet store gets its puppies. The definition of a puppy mill is, when the breeder puts his profits above the care of his dogs.

Thomas McBride

Davenport

