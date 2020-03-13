Letter: Beeding has integrity

I am writing to you in regard to my brother, Brad Beeding, who is running for a District 9 county board position. Obviously, I might be a little biased, as he is my brother, but I believe my recommendation is a valid assertion of his credentials. In our family, we were taught that hard work, integrity, respect and education should be values we live by. My brother, Brad, exemplifies those qualities through his work, by helping his family and also lending his time to friends.

Hard work is the first thing when I think about my brother, Brad. He often holds two or three jobs at a time, just as the average American does, in order to make ends meet. In one of those occupations, he became a business owner. Since being a business owner, he has had to balance a budget and see that resources are allocated to the necessary areas of that business.

Integrity is what you learn through that hard work. That integrity and strong character shows up the most when he is working with the public or other businesses. Many people, I know, respect my brother; he also respects every person he comes into contact with. He is respected because he is honest in his business dealings. He is respected because the people who know him understand that he is a hard working man, just like they are.

If you are looking for someone to vote for, then vote for Brad Beeding.