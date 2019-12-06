Letter: Be kind to your neighbors

"We are very good lawyers for our own mistakes, but very good judges for the mistakes of others." (Unknown)

We all tend to take our own weaknesses less seriously than those of others. "Do to others as you would have them do to you.” (Luke 6:31) We are told that, before God, we are obliged to treat everyone (including ourselves) the same.

Who wants others to treat us badly?

Our current political environment is replete with people allowing their anger to blind them to common sense. Since he was elected, President Trump has been the object of all manner of futile political assaults. Meanwhile, Congress is doing very little about: immigration, foreign relations, illegal drugs, etc.

It makes no sense to allow just anyone to enter our territory. Why would any governmental agency knowingly allow violent criminals to be released into the population? Making things more dangerous and costly for American citizens. It makes no sense. Did we elect them to jeopardize our safety and prosperity, or are they to be working to make us safer and more prosperous?