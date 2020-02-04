Letter: Bad ideas

A professor Tytler of Edinburgh University said in the 18th century that a democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself money out of the public treasury. From that time on, the majority always votes for the candidate who promises the most benefit from the public treasury, with the result that democracy collapses over loose fiscal policy.
The American taxpayers should not pay off the balance of student loan. It is the responsibility of the person who owes that debt to pay it. Free college tuition is not sustainable or doable. These are both bad ideas.
Helen Terrill
Muscatine