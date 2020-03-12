Letter: Bad decisions

As a lifetime resident of Rock Island County, I have watched as the county board has made bad decision after bad decision while conducting business in total darkness on so many issues.

The current board members especially in District 9, 13 and 16 have repeatedly lied to the public in order to get what they want. These decisions have negatively impacted workers on the front lines and taxpayers alike.

They ran a nursing home into the ground and left our elderly with uncertainty about the quality of care they will receive. They have refused to take in offers to buy a courthouse and instead want to spend millions to destroy a viable tax- generating building and so many other bad decisions.

There have been no winners, only losers, unless you count wealthy, for-profit companies like Aperion.

As vice president of my local, I have a renewed commitment to my community in Rock Island County and the cities of Moline, Coal Valley and surrounding areas.

Please join me in supporting Brad Beeding in District 9 and Will Tolmie for District 13 (let County Board Chair Richard Brunk know that it's time for positive change). And in District 16, support Josh Ehrmann.