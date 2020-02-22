Letter: Backward priorities

A recent letter from a Rock Island County board member was trying to justify past tax increases by alleging that the Republican Party is running a disinformation campaign. The author justified a tax levy increase of 13% in 2018 and a 9% increase in 2019. He emphasized the increase with pride. This same board member has called for a 1% sales tax increase for this year.

His letter went on to state, again with pride, that the recent "investment" (of a huge $4 million to $4.5 million) in the Forest Preserve was providing some enjoyment to thousands of residents. All of this while our courthouse is fenced in and deteriorating and some senior citizens are evacuating the Hope Creek Care Center for fear that it will close.

It seems that some leaders have their priorities backward.

There is only one way to stop this onslaught on the county taxpayers. We must start at the top and replace the "tax and spend" board members.

We are fortunate that the top three officers on this board are up for re-election, and there is a replacement on the ballot for each of them: Chairman Richard Brunk, Vice Chairman Brian Vyncke and Kai Swanson are running for re-election. We can vote them out of office while at the same time defeat the proposed sales tax increase.