Voters in Rock Island County Board District 15 have the opportunity to get the county back on track, hold down spending and reduce the board down to 15 members by voting for Bill "Watchdog" Long for the county board. He has the experience and desire to bring the county back to the people. He's your best shot.
Also, I have read that there are some people that question the honesty of Russell Christ, Republican candidate for county clerk.
I have been honored to spend some time observing Russ during this campaign working on his many projects. During this time, I have found that Russ has the highest quality of integrity and strictly follows the teachings of his Christian beliefs.
His conscience will not allow him to participate in anything that resembles dishonesty. He has always been there when the call goes out to promote our creeds. I have 100 percent confidence in his character and support him for the office of county clerk!
If you're in any way questioning voting for him after reading recent reports in the local paper, please rest assured that he is now and has been the best candidate for the job!
You will be able to stand tall and proud when you mark your ballot for Russell Christ for county clerk
Albert Long,
Rock Island
Note: The letter writer is Bill Long's brother.