The public is invited to attend a fundraiser for the Rock Island County Children's Advocacy Center (RICCAC) at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6. for drinks at The Vikings Club, 1450 41st St., Moline.
YAYMaker will feature painting, appetizers, raffle items, and a cash bar for $45 per person. The featured painting is Pure American, Old Barn. Register by phoning 309-794-6451 or at https://www.yaymaker.com/events/_10163185
The mission of RICCAC is to reduce trauma for abused children by utilizing multi-disciplinary team investigations. Because of the contributions by supporters like you, RICCAC has provided services since 1998 to nearly 5,000 of our youngest and most vulnerable victims.
The ultimate goal is to eliminate abuse. Team members from law enforcement, Department of Children and Family Services, the Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office, medical health providers, and other service agencies work tirelessly as advocates for the children.
During 2018 the agency saw 218 children. Of those, 196 were sex abuse investigations, and 19 were physical abuse investigations. The remaining three involved neglect.
I know there are many fine non-profits asking you for donations. Please consider attending this event to assist RICCAC with its noble mission. The staff and many board members will be present to personally thank you.
Pray for good weather so we might have a fun, stress-less evening.
Mike Steffen,
Milan,
RICCAC board member