Are you scared? I am!
Here is your assignment. Pull out your history book and check out the account of Germany leading up to the time of Adolf Hitler taking over the leadership of the country.
Germany had been defeated earlier in time and it seemed impossible that it would regain power, but it did. Hitler was a questionable person re: the law.
He had an abusive hatred for a religious group and wanted those who practice it dead. He was anti-non-white. He was against anyone who was mentally ill or disabled or gay, and he wanted to get rid of them “to make Germany great again.”
He wanted to get rid of any written material, books and newspapers that criticized his agenda. He brought on a terrible war, but, he said he “enjoyed” war and was out to prove it. Parades of all kinds featured the military and military weapons. He separated children from their parents.
Does all this sound familiar? It should because it describes the current situation in detail. Reread that history book and then work to overcome the repeat of history before it gets any worse.
Does this scare you? It sure scares me!
Charles Wilt,
Rock Island