Letter: Are you in the book?

In response to Paul Sanchez' letter on Jan. 18, I was glad to hear the word of God being referred as the authoritative source for the identification of sin, which every human being has both by choice and by birth (Romans 3:23). So that is the bad news, because the "wages of sin is death" (Romans 6:23); not just physical death but spiritual death.

But, and thank God for the "but," "the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus Our Lord." So the biblical key to heaven is a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ and repentance (change of mind and heart) of our sin. This is the real difference between religion, which is man trying to find his way to God, versus biblical Christianity, where God sends his one and only son to die for our sin and have an abundant life through Christ.

In essence, every religion is always based upon something we have to "do" in order to have heaven, but biblical Christianity is spelled "done" through the person and saving work of Jesus Christ.

Put your faith and trust in Jesus and receive him as your savior and Lord, not your good works, and you will be saved (John 1:12). And your name will be in God's book. Are you in the book?

Bruce Peters

Coal Valley

