Are you better off than you were two years ago?
The economy is booming. There are now four million more jobs!
Unemployment in all demographics is the lowest it has been since 1969!
Portfolios in the stock market have grown!
Consumer confidence reached an 18-year high in September!
People have had their taxes cut! The Democrats call this “chump change,” but to many people it has been used to buy important essentials.
Trade deals have been updated with Mexico and Canada, which benefits American workers and manufacturers!
Economic growth is expected to continue for years!
So think twice before you vote for someone who wants to return to policies of the previous administration. Do you want to pay higher taxes and take the chance of being unemployed again?
The newly elected Democrats will spend valuable time and money on impeachment proceedings against the current administration. Whatever that result is, ask yourself, “What value is it to you?”
Carol Laws,
Moline