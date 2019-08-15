Five-hundred-thirty-seven elected federal officials govern the United States: president, vice-president, 100 senators, and 435 representatives. They make laws, spend money and appoint/confirm judges.
These officeholders have battled to get elected in the bare-knuckled business of politics. They're almost universally wealthy and well-educated. They have staff, security details and access to microphones, 24/7.
Democrats have directed disrespect toward our president. Donald Trump's mindset is, "Don't dish it out if you can't take it." He often responds in kind.
From Jerry Nadler to Elijah Cummings, Nancy Pelosi to Alexandria Occasio-Cortez, Trump's sparred with many; over politics, policy, and/or personal animus.
Trump treats them all equally, regardless of sex, color or creed. Throw a verbal gut-punch, he'll hit back with retort or tweet.
The media/Democrat cabal reports these exchanges in a peculiar, bigoted manner.
For example; when Trump feuds with the House Intelligence Committee's chairman, the report will NEVER begin with: "Trump insults 'white-guy' Adam Schiff." Yet, if the president reacts to Rashida Tlaib, of "Impeach the Mother-expletive" fame, it's ALWAYS noted that she's a "person of color."
When the media fixates on the ethnicity of Trump's opponents, there's an inference that these powerful, media-savvy Democratic politicians "of color" are somehow less capable of defending themselves and/or their positions than their Caucasian counterparts.
The mainstream media could just be a victim of the "unconscious racism" they project onto the president's supporters.
It's also possible they're just a conglomeration of race-baiting, Trump-hating shills pushing a false narrative about our president.
You make the call.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.,
Moline