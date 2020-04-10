Letter: Appreciating Laura Fraembs

It wasn't that long ago that I spoke with Laura Fraembs, an editor at the newspaper, never knowing it was to be my last. We talked often during the past few years. Of course, our conversations were always regarding animals. A photo of Laura and her two dogs, Francis and Gracie, was very special. I always told Laura I appreciated the help she gave me. She was so down-to-earth. I'll miss you, Laura, and the animal tales.