The Rock Island County Board again showed what is important to them. The Nov. 20 board meeting was packed with voting citizens, voicing their opinion on another tax increase.
With 60-80 people in the gallery, several there spoke against any tax increase and none were in favor of it. Yet to nobody's surprise, most members turned their back on their constituents and passed another property tax increase. They have also promised that they will seek a sales tax increase next year.
There is no end to their greed. We see no effort to reduce the cost of this spendthrift board. They truly feel that we, the voter, are only there to contribute to their personal projects.
To emphasize this, the forest preserve went ahead and spent more money on some sort of units at Loud Thunder. It appears that the previous $4.3 million that they received did not do the job. Oh well, they can always ask for another tax increase.
After an earlier Truth-in-Taxation meeting and a full house (standing room only), several voters were making statements about the future of themselves and their families. Yet, with all of this activity, the board saw a need to take time on the agenda to talk about the bee population and the United Way before they would get to voting on the tax increase.
Wonder where their priorities are? We certainly know that we are their first source of funds. They need to cut down no the number of employees and merge some departments.
Bill Long
Rock Island