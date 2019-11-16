Another week, another tax increase. The newspaper just had an article positing the need for a property tax increase for Rock Island. Just a few weeks ago, the county prepared us for the same. All this on the heels of a historic state tax increase. This while the population in the county shrinks — markedly so.
This means an ever-decreasing pool of people from which to draw taxes. Which requires, if we maintain the status quo, an ever-increasing tax burden placed upon those left behind — those in poverty and those on fixed incomes.
Now, I’m blessed. I have the option to move across the river. Many in the area have no such option. In Rock Island, those living at or below the poverty level comprise about two of every 10 people. These good folks increasingly bear these tax burdens. The increasing tax burden also means less income to spend at local businesses. It means less money to donate to charitable causes, thus compounding the problem as businesses close or relocate and employment opportunities are lost.
Add to this an economic environment that seems to prohibit real economic growth (which would solve our budgetary problems).
We must be able to come up with better and longer-lasting solutions than a tax increase. Shouldn’t we? So, I’m begging our political leaders to work to create an environment that does just that. And I’m hoping that we will hold those that don't accountable.
Rev. Leonard Astrowski,
Rock Island