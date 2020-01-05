Letter: Another civil war

"Are you a communist?"
"No, I am an anti-fascist"
"For a long time?"
“Since I have understood fascism.”
(Ernest Hemingway's "For Whom the Bell Tolls")
It occurs to me that America is having another civil war. A clash of ideas, but without open military confrontation. The combatants, rather than being divided — north and south — are living (almost everywhere) among the enemy.
One side advocates adherence to our Constitution, and the other (essentially) demands anarchy. The anarchists couch their arguments in terms of compassion, but their ideas (when projected) portend no good end. Unlimited spending, open borders, banishing accountability, etc., will (if implemented) foment the inevitable ruin of America.
Hillary Clinton’s tens of thousands of destroyed internet messages, using federal agencies to harass citizens, double standards, insisting on open borders, etc., are symptomatic of a federal government that has already begun to run amok. If we permit the liberals/progressives to take power, we may reach the point of no return, thus condemning our great nation to a rapid and ignoble decline.
In my youth, we learned about our government in school, gaining some understanding of how and why our nation was founded. Our way of life has proven itself to be the best ever. America is the premier nation on the Earth, and our constitutional freedoms (under God) have prospered us.
America is not based on arrogance, but on the Godly principles which are in harmony with noble aspirations and human nature. Karl Marx’s ideas have never worked, and those who defy the Founding Fathers are wrong.
Don Goembel
Orion