Letter: An ugly cartoon

On your opinion page in the May 5th edition, the cartoon depicted a caricature of a famous Vietnam War photo of burned Vietnamese children and adults running from a bombing. This cartoon was fronted by a depiction of President Trump gesturing positively and bragging about his response to the pandemic. No sane, informed American would ever believe that our president (or anyone else for that matter), would ever be happy with the chaos and deaths that this pandemic has caused in our country or our world. This is far beyond any image that borders on truth and crossed the line into the worst type of political favoritism and slander.