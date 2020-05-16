Letter: An ugly cartoon

On your opinion page in the May 5th edition, the cartoon depicted a caricature of a famous Vietnam War photo of burned Vietnamese children and adults running from a bombing. This cartoon was fronted by a depiction of President Trump gesturing positively and bragging about his response to the pandemic. No sane, informed American would ever believe that our president (or anyone else for that matter), would ever be happy with the chaos and deaths that this pandemic has caused in our country or our world. This is far beyond any image that borders on truth and crossed the line into the worst type of political favoritism and slander.
This cartoon was tasteless, crude and repulsive. It shows a complete disregard for common sense and a definite negative bias against the president's attempt to combat this virus and his efforts to get the country back to "positive efforts."
Your editorial page should have a responsibility to understand your audience and the area in which we live.
This image and its vile message is not an example of responsible journalism. This cartoon is inflammatory, mean, ugly, and does not deserve to ever be reproduced or acknowledged.
Alan Kruse
Rock Island
