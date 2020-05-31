Letter: An incompetent king
Letter: An incompetent king

Another inspector general has bit the dust. This is a threat to our "accountable democracy." We need to vote out President Trump (and his family), plus all the Republicans who are goose stepping right along with him.

The lies and misconduct coming out of the White Palace is mind boggling. We need to take the White Palace back, for the good of America, and restore it as the White House again.

As Fintan O'Toole, for the Irish Times has written, "The world has loved, hated and envied the U.S. Now we pity it."

The world is laughing and hating us because of this administration.

What do we expect when Roy Cohn was Trump's mentor when he was a young man. Cohn was a nasty, vile man. Cohn was Jewish but hated Jews. He was gay but hated gay people. This is who molded Trump's mind.

Trump has said we are all "warriors" during this pandemic. If he is our general, he is unfit to command. He is sending the troops in armed with misinformation and deception.

What sorrow and sadness we are experiencing, and the lives we are losing, with someone like him at the helm. We need to remove this inexperienced and incompetent king and his henchmen so we can bring our democracy back.

In conclusion, I believe in our rights, but for the common good: Wear a mask.

Kathy Andon

Colona

