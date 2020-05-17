Letter: An Illinois fan
View Comments

Letter: An Illinois fan

{{featured_button_text}}

I have been a subscriber of the Dispatch-Argus for 40 years and the first section I always choose to read is the sports page. Ever since the consolidation of our local newspapers started, the "love fest" you have for Iowa athletics is apparent.

I am an Illinois fan and coverage for them is very thin, to say the least. In the May 8 paper, the front page again was plastered with two stories about Iowa football and basketball. When you go to page B2, there is a small three-paragraph article about a recruit that chose Illinois. Is there no Illini news worth reporting?

Certainly, we would like to be kept up to date on what’s going on at Illinois, but apparently we take a back seat to Iowa.

Believe it or not, not everyone is a Hawkeye fan. If I wanted to read exclusively about Iowa, I would subscribe to another newspaper.

Steve Evans

Moline

View Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Outrageously crooked

  • Updated

I just heard that Attorney General William Barr has dropped charges against Michael Flynn. I hold Iowa's two senators responsible for President Trump’s outrageously crooked administration.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: We're the problem

Willful ignorance is a phrase I've seen often recently. Quite ignorant of many topics, I comment anyway. I don't know guns and I've never personally had a baby or an abortion, but I comment anyway. I do listen to both "Mob Media" as well as "State-Run Media". Yet, I must admit "Trumpers" appear to me to be the more thoughtful of the letter writers. I suppose you have to be pretty thoughtful to find things about Trump to like.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Explanations offered

  • Updated

On April 23rd, Art Fanter wrote a letter titled, "Explanations, please". He wanted to know why "liberals" adopt so many positions "but never elaborate why". He says "they are fanatics" about abortion.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: A poor decision

  • Updated

It alarmed me to see your newspaper give front page space to an article about a Moline police officer who says his COVID-19 illness was less bothersome than the common cold. He should count himself so very lucky, but many hundreds of thousands have had a much different experience with this disease. Your decision to give this one person's easy illness the notoriety you did is borderline reckless.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News