Letter: An Illinois fan

I have been a subscriber of the Dispatch-Argus for 40 years and the first section I always choose to read is the sports page. Ever since the consolidation of our local newspapers started, the "love fest" you have for Iowa athletics is apparent.

I am an Illinois fan and coverage for them is very thin, to say the least. In the May 8 paper, the front page again was plastered with two stories about Iowa football and basketball. When you go to page B2, there is a small three-paragraph article about a recruit that chose Illinois. Is there no Illini news worth reporting?

Certainly, we would like to be kept up to date on what’s going on at Illinois, but apparently we take a back seat to Iowa.

Believe it or not, not everyone is a Hawkeye fan. If I wanted to read exclusively about Iowa, I would subscribe to another newspaper.

Steve Evans

Moline

