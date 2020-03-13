Letter: An expensive situation

Residents are concerned. Why is the chairman of the Rock Island County Board publicly rejecting an $8.5 million dollar investment from Joe Lemon to buy the historic county courthouse?
Mr. Lemon has completed other successful historical restorations in the community, including The Abbey Station in Rock Island and The Abbey in Bettendorf. Some board members have publicly rejected Lemon’s offer in favor of spending $1.6 million taxpayer dollars on demolition. Other board members want to sell.
Making things even more expensive for taxpayers, the county is being sued because demolition of this historic structure violates state law. Selling the courthouse would end the lawsuit. However, county leadership has refused to sell it for unknown reasons.
Back in November 2019, a FOIA request showed the county had already spent over $100,000 in taxpayer money defending the lawsuit for the right to tear it down. At a cost of thousands per week, I shudder to think what the total taxpayer tab for this lawsuit is now, five months later.
It’s getting pretty ridiculous that taxpayers are being saddled with these increasing legal bills every day. As a taxpayer, I am concerned about the lack of transparency with this expensive situation. There are several candidates who are running against some of the county incumbents who have been blocking the sale. This is why I’m supporting Calvin Dane for state’s attorney, Will Tolmie for District 13 (he’s running against the current chairman), Josh Ehrmann for District 16 and Brad Beeding for District 9.
Bridget Ehrmann
Rock Island